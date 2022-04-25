Why Fans Are Convinced Amber Heard Is Copying Johnny Depp's Court Looks

"I know this was days ago now," one Twitter user wrote. "But can we talk about the fact that Amber Heard intentionally recreated Johnny Depp's court outfits multiple times." Another wrote, "Man Amber Heard is literally playing with Johnny Depp's mind in the court room copying his outfits the next day, copying every move he makes." A third chimed in, "Can we talk about how Amber Heard is literally mocking Johnny every day in court," adding, "Whatever he wears, she copies the NEXT DAY."

E! News has reached out to Heard's team for comment and has not heard back.