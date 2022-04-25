Britney Spears Taking Social Media Hiatus Following Pregnancy Announcement

Watch : Britney Spears Opens Up About Parenting Fears & Pregnancy Sex

Britney Spears is taking a break from the online circus.



"I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!!" she wrote to her 40 million Instagram followers on April 24. "I send my love and God bless you all."



The announcement comes two weeks after the singer, 40, said she was pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari. Sharing that she had started gaining weight after a recent trip to Hawaii, Britney wrote, "So I got a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well…I am having a baby." Britney is already mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.



In her announcement, Britney warned fans that she will be keeping a lower profile during her pregnancy journey to avoid paparazzi: "I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have."