Josh Peck Dishes On-Screen Reunion With iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove

Look out, Drake and Josh fans: A Josh Peck–Miranda Cosgrove reunion is coming to our small screens. On April 24, Peck shared what we can expect from his guest appearance on season two of Paramount+'s iCarly reboot.
"I have two episodes in the new iCarly coming out," Josh said at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books while promoting his new book, Happy People Are Annoying. Peck will star as Carly's manager Paul.
Josh and Miranda previously starred as stepsiblings Josh Nichols and Megan Parker—along with Drake Bell—on Nickelodeon's Drake and Josh, from 2004 to 2007. Now, the pair will reunite 15 years later. (Wow, we officially feel old.)
"It's fun. It's weird," Josh continued. "I met Miranda Cosgrove when she was 9 years old, like auditioning to play my little sister. I was 14. Now she's a fully grown human, she drives her Mercedes. She's doing great."
Josh and Miranda are now 35 and 28 years old, respectively.
But for Josh, Miranda isn't just part of his on-screen family.
"I feel like her older brother," Josh explained. "I feel protective of her. I'm like, ‘Who are you dating and is he nice to you?' But more so just like to watch her be such a boss and this incredibly professional sort of leader of this show. I mean, it's her and yet she's still as lovely and as cool as she's always been."
Miranda revealed to E! News in December that Josh was in talks to join the series.
"I think there's a really good chance that he's gonna be in the second season that we're filming right now," Miranda said at the time. " I don't know exactly what the character is gonna be, but Josh and I are friends, and he was nice enough to say he'd do an episode."
Get ready to see the reunion we've been waiting for when new episodes of iCarly drop every Friday on Paramount+.