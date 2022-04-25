Erika Jayne Teases RHOBH's Explosive Aspen Trip: "I'm Regretful"

What happens in Aspen does not stay in Aspen—at least not for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The Bravo series' upcoming 12th season will include a cast trip to the Colorado ski town, and according to Erika Jayne, it's there that all hell breaks loose.
The "Pretty Mess" singer opened up about the drama during the April 24 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp's podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, which also featured her co-stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna. Erika revealed that if there was a singular scene she could remove from RHOBH's new season, it would be one in Aspen involving Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, along with series newcomer Sheree Zampino.
"[They] were staying somewhere else and I got into it very heavily with them," Erika recalled. "I'd remove that. I haven't seen it; I experienced it, but what I experienced was bad so I can only imagine how bad it looks."
Admitting she "went wild," Erika explained that the blowout even "caused a problem" between her and Kyle. "I'm regretful," she said. "Obviously we've been friends for eight years now, so my relationship with her is important."
Erika noted that she and Kyle have since "worked it out," but she didn't reveal where she stands with Sutton, Crystal, Sheree or Garcelle, though it's safe to say things are not particularly friendly with the latter: Erika recently filmed herself throwing out Garcelle's new book, Love Me as I Am.
Despite all of the Aspen talk, Erika, Kyle and Lisa failed to address any impending drama with Kathy Hilton. Fans took notice of a potential squabble after she left a comment on her husband Rick Hilton's Instagram mid-trip. "Please call me," Kathy wrote. "I need to get out of here now!!!!!"
Kyle did, however, reveal that she "has issues" with Sutton and Crystal throughout the new season.
Meanwhile, newcomer Sanela Diana Jenkins seemingly received rave reviews from all three Housewives. As Erika put it, "I aspire to the level of no f--ks that Diana gives."