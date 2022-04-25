Sharon Osbourne Says "Horrendous" 2021 Plastic Surgery Left Her Looking Like "F--king Cyclops"

Sharon Osbourne shared that she is still trying to come to terms with her new look after she had a facelift last October.

She may not have done a total about-face on her plastic surgery views, but Sharon Osbourne was not pleased after her most recent trip under the knife.

"I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f--king mummies that they wrap," she told The Sunday Times in a recent interview. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea."

What's more, continued the former Talk host, the five-and-a-half-hour operation yielded some pretty questionable results, with Sharon, 69, sharing she addressed her botched look directly to the surgeon. "I'm telling you, it was horrendous," she said. "I'm like, ‘You've got to be f--king joking.' One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f--king Cyclops. I'm like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.'" 

Though she revealed that husband Ozzy Osbourne told her he'd pay any amount to get the work redone, the X Factor alum told The Sunday Times that her face is "settling now" and she's happy with how the procedure turned out. 

And though Sharon has long been a proponent of a little nip/tuck, she's also been candid about the side effects.

"I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn't feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you," she shared during a 2019 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

