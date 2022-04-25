University of Wisconsin Track Star Sarah Shulze Dies By Suicide at 21

The University of Wisconsin community has lost a rising star.
Sarah Shulze, a cross-country track star competing in her junior year, died by suicide at the age of 21. Shulze's family recently shared a statement to her website confirming that she passed away on April 13.
"Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of everyday life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment," the statement read. "Like you, we are shocked, and grief stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was."
"Above all other things, Sarah was a power for good in the world," their statement continued. "Her deep compassion was evident in her devotion to her sisters Abbey and Ella, the love her parents felt from her every single day, and the extra care she took in moments shared with her grandparents and cousins."
Following her passing, Shulze's family expanded on the college student's impact on those closest to her.
"Anyone who knew Sarah knew that her lifelong passions extended beyond family and friends to the track," an obituary for the California native read. "She began to make her mark as an athlete on her high school track and cross-country teams, competing throughout the country in National and State events. Her devotion and incredible talent for running would culminate in a scholarship opportunity to race for the University of Wisconsin at Madison, an ongoing source of pride for Sarah as she entered her third season with the team."
"Sarah regarded herself as a champion for all women," it continued. "As did the many family members, friends, students and athletes who surrounded her."
Shulze was recognized for her strong athletic performances, which included her being named to the Big Ten all-academic teams in both 2020 and 2021. In addition to her family's statement, the University of Wisconsin also shared a few words honoring Shulze's legacy.
"Sarah was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, teammate and Badger student-athlete," the school's April 22 statement read. "We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to Sarah's family, friends and Badger teammates during this extraordinarily difficult time. Our primary focus is the support of the Shulze family and our student-athletes."
Shulze is survived by her parents, Brigitte Shulze and Scott Shulze, and sisters Abbey and Ella.