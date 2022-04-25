Go Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Date Night at Event Honoring Jon Stewart

Watch : Kim Kardashian Talks "Low-Key" Staten Island Dates With Pete

Live from New York, er Washington D.C., it's Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The couple attended a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on April 24 during which Jon Stewart was presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Pete was one of many stars who took the stage to honor Jon. According to The New York Times, the Saturday Night Live star thanked the former Daily Show host for his advocacy work on behalf of veterans and 9/11 first responders. Pete's father, Scott Davidson, was a New York firefighter who died in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001.

"If my dad were here," Pete said, per the newspaper, "I know he'd be happy that you're looking out for him and his friends after all these years."

Pete and Kim weren't the only stars in attendance. Samantha Bee, Steve Carell, Dave Chappelle, Olivia Munn, Jimmy Kimmel, Ed Helms, Gary Clark Jr., Bruce Springsteen, Bassem Youssef and Stephen Colbert (who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and joined remotely) also celebrated Jon's award.