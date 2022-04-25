Robin Roberts Fights Back Tears While Sharing Update on Partner Amber Laign’s Breast Cancer Battle

Watch : Robin Roberts Talks Coming Out on "Ellen"

Robin Roberts is being a strong support system for her partner Amber Laign.

During an April 24 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Good Morning America anchor held back tears as she gave fans an update on Laign's health after revealing in February that her longtime partner would be undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

"I haven't talked about it much, but with you, I will," Roberts, who has also fought breast cancer in the past, told host Ellen DeGeneres. "She's doing well, which is great."

"I went through it twice, barely shed a tear," the 61-year-old continued. "I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

Roberts added that she was able to give her partner a "bit of a roadmap" since she was previously diagnosed with breast cancer. However, she said Laign has also helped her learn how to be a good caregiver.