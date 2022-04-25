These Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Gift Picks Are Worthy of “A Businesswomen’s Special”

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino's iconic movie Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

Can you believe that the movie Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is turning 25? It feels like the iconic film just came out, especially since it's such a relevant part of pop culture. Who could ever forget Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino's fur-adorned mini dresses from the movie? A forever-fashionable moment, for sure. The best way to celebrate this movie milestone is by watching it, of course. The second best way to enjoy it is by treating yourself or a friend to some Romy and Michele-inspired merch.

We found hats, collectibles, clothes, and more items for the ultimate Romy and Michele's High School Reunion gift guide. The only thing we didn't include is a pack of Post-It Notes, since Romy and Michelle didn't actually invent those (unfortunately).

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Gift Picks

Romy and Michele Cap

Hide your bad hair day and showcase your Romy and Michele fandom with this hat inspired by the movie.

$23
Redbubble

Funko Pop! Movies: Romy and Michele's High School Reunion - Michele

This Funko Pop doll inspired by Lisa Kudrow's character is a must-have collector's item.

$25
Amazon

Funko Pop! Movies: Romy and Michele's High School Reunion - Romy

And, of course, we can't forget about this collectible inspired by Mira Sorvino's character.

$20
Amazon

Romy and Michelle Card

This is the perfect card for your bestie's birthday or any other special occasion. 

$6
Etsy

Romy and Michele Some Sort Of Businesswoman Special Card

This card would be appreciated by all fans, especially as a congratulations for someone who just landed a new job or another great opportunity at work. 

$5
Etsy

Romy and Michelle Dresses

These blue and pink dresses are truly iconic. They're perfect for Halloween, a themed event, or just because, since these are legendary looks.

$80
Pink @ Etsy
$80
Blue @ Etsy

Romy & Michele Movie Quotes Magnets

Decorate your fridge or locker with these movie quote magnets.

$5
Etsy

Romy and Michele Pencils Set

How much do you love these pencils with Romy and Michele quotes on them?

$5
Etsy

Romy and Michelle Minimalistic Blank Greeting Card

Give this blank card to a fellow fan for any special milestone.

$8
Etsy

Romy and Michelle Cross Stitch Pattern PDF

If you love to cross stitch, use this pattern to create something adorable inspired by your favorite movie.

$4
Etsy

Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion Minimalistic Illustrated Movie Poster Art Print

This minimalist poster is the perfect decorative accent for your home.

$10
Etsy

Romy and Michele Matching Wine Tumblers- Set of 2

You and your BFF need these coordinating tumbler cups. 

$42
Etsy

I Invented Post-Its Shirt

Even though you didn't invent Post-its, you need this shirt inspired by one of the movie's most memorable moments. It's available in four colors.

$15
Etsy

Romy and Michele Mug

Start your day with a sip of tea or coffee from this cute Romy and Michele mug

$17
Etsy

Romy and Michele Illustrated Calendar

Keep track of your busy schedule with this Romy and Michele calendar.

$25
Etsy

Romy and Michele 90s Movie Fan Christmas Gift Crop Sweatshirt

This Christmas sweatshirt is perfect for the Romy and Michele superfans. It's available in four colors.

$50
Etsy

If you're looking for more pop culture-inspired shopping, here are the best outfits from Summer House Season 6 so far.

