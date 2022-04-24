Big Brother's Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin Are Married

Watch : Cynthia Bailey Addresses Todd Bridges DRAMA on "Celebrity Big Brother"

Blushing brides.

Big Brother alum Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at Itzik Wedding Venue in Tulum, Mexico on April 23.

"It was the most special day of both our lives," the couple told Us Weekly. "We can't stop talking about it and looking at the photos in awe! All the months of planning and picking out every little detail just came together and it was perfect!"

They added, "We both just keep saying that it was literally the best night of our lives. Such a blast and so connective."

Christie, 31, and Jamie previously held a small ceremony in December 2021 with their immediate family in order to obtain a marriage license in their New Jersey residence.

"We're just incredibly grateful for how seamless the wedding week has been," the women continued. "We loved having our friends and family there to experience the biggest day of our lives"