Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls How She and Chris Martin Decided to Name Their Daughter Apple

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Gives Her "Hope"

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing some juicy details about her daughter Apple's unique name,

During an Instagram Q&A on April 24, the 49-year-old actress was asked how she and ex Chris Martin decided on the fruit as the moniker for their first child, now 17.

"Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it," Gwyneth confessed. "I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else."

The actress previously gave credit to the Coldplay frontman in August 2004, explaining to Oprah Winfrey why Chris first made the suggestion to go with Apple.

"When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple,'" Paltrow said in the interview. "It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know."

She added, "Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome and it's biblical."