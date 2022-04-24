Billie Eilish Falls Onstage and Laughs It Off During Second Coachella Show

Watch : Billie Eilish's HISTORIC Performance at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish was head over heels at Coachella…literally!

The 20-year-old phenom took a tumble while onstage during her headlining performance at the popular California music festival's second weekend on April 23. As the lights dimmed and Billie prepared to sing her hit "Getting Older," she slipped and landed directly onto her face.

"I just ate s—t," Billie yelled, as seen in a Twitter video. "Ouch! You guys, I just ate ass up here."

Thankfully, the "bad guy" singer wasn't hurt outside of a slightly bruised ego, sharing, "I tripped on the f—king fire thing."

After finishing the song, Billie explained what happened. "It was pitch black," she said, as seen in a video shared by TMZ. "You see that square? This f—king thing? I went de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face."

In response, members of the crowd then chanted, "F—k the square," prompting Billie to repeat the phrase and laugh.

However, there was one secret that Billie didn't let slip ahead of her performance: her special guest. After performing an acoustic rendition of her single "Your Power" with brother Finneas O'Connell, Billie took an interest in the now-vacant seat next to her.