Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out Together for First Time Since His Arrest

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out for a date night three days after police arrested the rapper in connection to a 2021 shooting.

The pregnant singer and her partner, who are expecting their first child together, were photographed outside the Santa Monica, Calif. restaurant Georgio Baldi, one of her favorite eateries, on April 23.

Rihanna wore a white button-down shirt left open to expose a black bikini top and her baby bump, paired with black pinstriped shorts, a black jacket and black and silver sandals. Rocky wore a gray floral hoodie, matching jeans and a graphic T-shirt, paired with gray, green and black sneakers.

The couple's joint appearance marked the first time they were spotted out together since Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on April 20 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the shooting. Police took the rapper into custody at Los Angeles International Airport just as he and Rihanna landed on a private flight from her native Barbados following a short trip.