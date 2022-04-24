Gigi Hadid Joined by Blake Lively and Other Celeb Friends at 27th Birthday Party

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday party with family and friends, including fellow stars such as Blake Lively. See photos of the supermodel and her guests.

By Corinne Heller Apr 24, 2022 3:46 PMTags
Blake LivelyBirthdaysGigi HadidBella Hadid
Celebrating with the besties!

Gigi Hadid turned 27 on April 23 and partied at the private New York City club Zero Bond with pals Blake Lively, Emily Ratajkowski, Martha Hunt, Helena Christensen and Antoni Porowski, plus her sister Bella Hadid—who arrived with boyfriend Marc Kalman, brother Anwar Hadid, their mom Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.

Gigi wore a semi-sheer white lace outfit consisting of a corset top and matching long flared pants and long jacket, paired with white pumps. Blake, who the birthday girl had recently jokingly asked to bartend at her party, arrived in a vibrant violet Sergio Hudson mini dress. The 34-year-old paired the look with a bright red clutch and matching platform pumps. Emily, 30, also opted for a bright look, wearing a sleeveless coral and blue fitted, cut-out maxi dress, pared with black sandals.

Bella, 25, sported a sleeveless, black pinstriped, button-down cut-out top, a matching tiny flared micro mini skirt and black knee-length pointed leather stiletto boots. Earlier in the day, the model was spotted headed to Gigi's apartment with a massive bouquet of assorted helium balloons.

"Thank you for being born so that I could be born that was very sweet of u," Bella wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being the best sister, mom, daughter, human bean ever. You teach me something new everyday and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your baby sister."

She added, "I'm sitting next to you right now so don't make it weird when you read this. I love you."

See photos of Gigi and her celebrity friends arriving at her birthday party.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Gigi Hadid

The birthday girl arrives at the Zero Bond club in New York City to celebrate her 27th birthday with family and friends.

Gotham/GC Images
Blake Lively

The actress showcases a vibrant look as she arrives at the venue.

Gotham/GC Images
Bella Hadid & Marc Kalman

The lovebirds walk to the club.

Gotham/GC Images
Emily Ratajkowski

The star is red hot!

Gotham/GC Images
Yolanda Hadid & Joel Jingoli

Gigi's mom and her boyfriend arrive at the bash.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Bella Hadid & Gigi Hadid

The sisters appear together at the bash.

Gotham/GC Images
Martha Hunt

The supermodel showcases a chic style.

Gotham/GC Images
Helena Christensen

The supermodel arrives at the party.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Anwar Hadid

Gigi's brother makes his way to the party.

