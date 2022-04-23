Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Soccer for First Game After Baby Boy's Death

Watch : Cristiano Ronaldo & Fiancee Get Support After Son's Death

Less than a week after announcing that his newborn son had tragically passed away, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the soccer pitch.

The legendary soccer star, 37, joined his Manchester United teammates on the field in a match against Arsenal on April 23. Despite Ronaldo scoring a goal 34 minutes into the game, United would end up losing to the opposing team 3-1.

With his latest goal, Ronaldo marked a major milestone in his Premiere League career: his 100th goal. The athlete marked the special occasion by poignantly pointing up to the sky—a move which some fans believed to be a tribute to his son.

Ronaldo later appeared to confirm the theory himself, when he tweeted a photo of the moment and added a red heart emoji.

In a joint statement posted by Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez on April 18, the couple—who announced that they were expecting twins last October—revealed that their newborn son had passed away.