Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Among Celebs Who Gave Their Babies Unique Names

Check out the most unique names of celebrity babies, born to stars such as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Elon Musk and Grimes.

By Corinne Heller Apr 23, 2022 10:07 PMTags
BabiesNick JonasPriyanka Chopra
Watch: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Baby Name REVEALED

Born to fame, you will remember their name.

Many celebs have opted to give their children unique names. In recent years, the list has included Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who welcomed their firstborn child, a daughter, via surrogate in January. Her name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, her birth certificate shows.

While the couple has not commented on the moniker of their now 3-month-old, Malti is a name that originates from Hindu which means a jasmine flower, according to babynames.com.

Gwyneth Paltrow famously raised eyebrows back in 2004 when she and Chris Martin named their daughter Apple. In 2014, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling introduced the world to Esmeralda Amada, their first daughter, named after the character in classic novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

And then there's Elon Musk and on-again, off-again partner Grimes, who famously named their first child together, a son, X Æ A-12. The almost 2-year-old's name was later altered slightly to become X Æ A-Xii, to comply with California's legal guidelines.

photos
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Romance Rewind

In March, Grimes revealed that she and Elon, her now-ex, recently welcomed a baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogacy.

Check out more details about the names of the couple's children and find out more unique celebrity baby names below.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

In January 2022, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced they welcomed their first child. E! News later confirmed they are the parents of a a baby girl, born by surrogate on Jan. 15 in San Diego.

Her name, listed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her birth certificate, appears to honor her grandmothers. Nick's mother's full name is Denise Marie Jonas. In addition, the personal Instagram username of Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra is @madhumalati.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

Singer Grimes said in an interview with Vanity Fair, published in March 2022, that she and Elon Musk privately welcomed a baby girl recently via surrogacy.

"Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second)," she said. "Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown. People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.'"

Sideræl—pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el," is "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time," and a nod to her favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, who "chooses to abdicate the ring."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
X Æ A-Xii Musk

Elon Musk introduced his and Grimes' baby boy X Æ A-12 to the world on Twitter in May 2020. They later slightly modified the spelling of their child's name in order to meet California's legal guidelines, which only permit letters from the English alphabet. Switching over to roman numerals, the parents agreed to spell his name, X Æ A-Xii.

"X, the unknown variable," Grimes explained on Twitter. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

Grimes continued, "A=Archangel, my favorite song" with an accompanying a rat and sword emoji. "Metal rat."

YouTube
Atlas Noa

Shay Mitchell and longtime partner Matte Babel welcomed their first child in November of last year, and revealed the sweet girl's worldly name, too. "In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you," the Pretty Little Liars star expressed in her Instagram. "Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived."

Warren Toda/EPA/Shutterstock
Esmeralda Amada

In 2014, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling introduced the world to Esmeralda Amada. In an interview with The Violet Files, the Hitch star shared that the couple's first daughter's name carries a sentimental meaning. "Ryan and I both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and we just think it's a beautiful name," she said. "Amada was my grandmother's name. It means 'beloved' in Spanish." Mendes and Gosling used the moniker once again when naming their second daughter Amada Lee Gosling, who they welcomed in 2016. 

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Raddix Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's little girl has a pretty cool name, and Diaz took to Instagram to announce welcoming the baby into the world, adding, "She is really really cute. Some would even say RAD."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Elsie Otter Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik revealed their daughter's name is Elsie Otter because the furry critters are "really sweet, they're also smart, they use tools to keep their favorite tools, [and] they hold hands while they sleep."

Instagram
Kulture Kiari Cephus

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter in 2018. 

When asked where the inspiration for their baby girl's name came from, "Bodak Yellow" rapper said, "Kulture [heart emojis] anything else woulda been basic Okrrrrr." As for her middle name, Kiari is actually the Migos rapper's first name. 

YouTube
Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott gave their baby girl the now-famous name back in 2018. As for where the inspiration for Stormi's name came from, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared, "When I was pregnant, I used to call her 'Stormie'—when I would talk to her in my belly. It just always felt right." She also revealed that she was also set on the name Rose. 

Instagram
Ocean King

Inspired by their faith, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega named their first child Ocean King, 3. Providing more context for fans, the Spy Kids star said, "God called the dry ground 'land' and the water the 'seas'. And God saw that it was good.- That is why we went with Ocean. And he is a son of the one true 'King'. For us it has a beautiful biblical meaning." The couple are also parents to Kingston James, who they welcomed in 2019. 

Instagram; Getty Images
Slash Electric

Amber Rose loved the name she gave her and Alexander "AE" Edwards' son so much, she decided to get it inked on her forehead. She also had her and Wiz Khalifa's son Sebastian's name tattooed

Instagram
Kenzo Kash

Kevin Hart's baby boy's name means "strong and healthy." The Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle star is also dad to Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12. 

Instagram
Mia Mejia

Bachelor alums Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici became parents to baby Mia back in December 2019. They're also parents to sons Samuel Thomas, 3, and Isaiah Hendrix, 2. 

Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s
Gideon Scott

When it came to naming twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, Neil Patrick Harris said that he and husband David Burtka wanted something versatile, noting that the name "Gideon" could be "a scientist or a guitar player in a band." 

Instagram
Canon Wardell Jack

For Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry's third child, the moniker means "officiant of the church" and "young wolf." The couple also share daughters Riley Elizabeth, 7, and Ryan Carson, 4. 

Mike Windle/Getty Images
Lazer Lee Louis Pentz

DJ Diplo decided to name his second son after his electronic dance music trio, Major Lazer

Instagram
Blaze Tucker

Kandi Burruss became a mom for the third time back in November 2019, introducing the world to baby Blaze. She is also mom to son Ace, 4, and daughter Riley, 17. 

Instagram
Apollo Joosung Armstrong

Greta Lee and husband Russ Armstrong welcomed Apollo back in 2017. The couple is also parents to 13-month-old son Raphael

Instagram
Psalm West

Unique names have become a Kim Kardashian and Kanye West staple as evidenced by their children's monikers: North WestSaint WestChicago West and Psalm West

Splash News
Exton Elias Downey

The newest Avenger is...Exton! Not really, but it sounds like a cool name don't you think? Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey sure liked it, since that is what they named their newborn.

Instagram
Luna Simone

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen became parents to Luna Simone back in 2016. During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Cravings author revealed that the name was inspired by a blood moon that had occurred right before her birth. "There was a blood moon happening, and it was really a beautiful night," she recalled. "There was a really big, vivid red moon. It was just gorgeous." Legend and Teigen welcomed son Miles Theodore in 2018. 

Krystal Nielson/Instagram
Andara Rose

Would any other name smell as sweet? Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson and boyfriend Miles Bowles introduced their little girl to the world on March 31. Five days later, she announced the name: It's official!!! Glitter baby has a name!!!! Introducing our beautiful angel, Andara Rose Bowles."

Instagram
Tiana Gia

Dwayne Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian's youngest daughter's moniker seems to be inspired by Princess Tiana from Disney's Princess and the Frog. They're also parents to daughter Jasmine, 4, which could be a reference to Aladdin's Princess Jasmine. 

Instagram; Getty Images
York Banks Asla

Tyra Banks and her boyfriend Erik Asla welcomed baby York Banks Asia via surrogate back in 2016. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Royalty Brown

Chris Brown's little girl has a name fit for a queen. The "Forever" singer is also dad to Aeko Catori, who he shares with Ammika Harris

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Story Grey

There must be a good story behind Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis' daughter's name. The couple is also parents to daughter Bella Raine, 2.

Instagram
Vittorio Genghis Stevens & Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens

Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens had twice the joy when they welcomed their twins into the world.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Blue Ivy Carter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z unforgettably named their firstborn child Blue Ivy, followed by equally standout names for their twins, Rumi and Sir

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Future Zahir

Back in 2014, Ciara and Future welcomed their son Future Zahir, whose name was inspired by his dad's stage name. The "One Two Step" singer is also mom to daughter Sienna Princess, 3, who she shares with husband Russell Wilson

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET
Willow Smith

Willow Smith's name pays homage to dad Will Smith. Similarly, her brother Jaden Smith's moniker was also inspired by mom Jada Pinkett Smith

photos
View More Photos From Most Unique Celebrity Kid Names

Trending Stories

1

TikToker CelinaSpookyBoo Tearfully Discusses Husband's Head Injury

2

Shanna Moakler Comments on Ex Travis and Kourtney's IVF Journey

3

Sherri Papini’s Husband Files for Divorce After Kidnapping Hoax

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

TikToker CelinaSpookyBoo Tearfully Discusses Husband's Head Injury

2

Shanna Moakler Comments on Ex Travis and Kourtney's IVF Journey

3

Sherri Papini’s Husband Files for Divorce After Kidnapping Hoax

4
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

5

Will Smith Spotted In India For the First Time Since Oscars Slap