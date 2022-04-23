Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Among Celebs Who Gave Their Babies Unique Names

Watch : Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Baby Name REVEALED

Born to fame, you will remember their name.

Many celebs have opted to give their children unique names. In recent years, the list has included Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who welcomed their firstborn child, a daughter, via surrogate in January. Her name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, her birth certificate shows.

While the couple has not commented on the moniker of their now 3-month-old, Malti is a name that originates from Hindu which means a jasmine flower, according to babynames.com.

Gwyneth Paltrow famously raised eyebrows back in 2004 when she and Chris Martin named their daughter Apple. In 2014, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling introduced the world to Esmeralda Amada, their first daughter, named after the character in classic novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

And then there's Elon Musk and on-again, off-again partner Grimes, who famously named their first child together, a son, X Æ A-12. The almost 2-year-old's name was later altered slightly to become X Æ A-Xii, to comply with California's legal guidelines.