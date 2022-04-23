Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Son Miles Adorably Sleeps Through Dad's Las Vegas Concert

Chrissy and John Legend’s 3-year-old son Miles slept through his dad’s kick off concert for his new Las Vegas residency.

By Ashley Joy Parker Apr 23, 2022 7:20 PMTags
John LegendCeleb KidsCelebritiesChrissy Teigen
Watch: John Legend Teases New Song at Grammys 2022

The ultimate lullaby.

While Chrissy Teigen couldn't be more excited to see her husband John Legend kick off his Las Vegas residency, one fan remains hilariously unimpressed.

During the show, the 36-year-old snapped a sweet pic of their son Miles sleeping through his dad's set at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino on April 22. Posted to Chrissy's her Instagram Stories, with the caption "lol," the 3-year-old seen wrapped up in a houndstooth blanket and snoozing next to an ice bucket of champagne while John, 43, performed on stage.

Chrissy shared several other moments from the family's big night on social media, including a glamorous mirror selfie showing off her glitzy pink halter gown and a video of her husband memorizing the audience on the piano.

Earlier this month, Miles was wide awake at the 2022 Grammys when he and his sister Luna, 6, made a surprise appearance at the award show. The kids were photographed hugging their mom in the audience before John performed a tribute to Ukraine. For his first Grammy appearance, Miles wore a dapper green Gucci suit.

photos
Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s $18 Million NYC Home

Keep scrolling to see more pics of Chrissy and John's cutest family moments.

Instagram
Live Lullaby

During his dad's kick off concert for his Las Vegas residency on April 22, Chrissy shared a hilarious photo of Miles sleeping through the set.

Instagram
Play Time

Who wants to play with Miles? Chrissy and John's son was all smiles when exploring his DockATot Tent of Dreams. 

Instagram
Birthday Fun

Chrissy hosted a math competition and family dinner for John's 42nd birthday on Dec. 28, 2020.

Instagram
TV Time

Ever wonder what Chrissy's family watches during the day? Here's your answer. "Thank you @mightyexpressofficial for releasing new episodes on @NetflixFamily!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "It's their favorite show and these two have watched every episode over and over and over, so mom and dad are verrrrrry happy there are new ones!" 

Instagram
Let's Eat

"Superheroes and sushi was a hit!!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram as John and Miles enjoyed a sushi class with Krispy Rice. "I cannot thank @krispyrice enough for making this happen for our little class." 

Instagram
Busted

Want to be a fly on the wall in the Legend-Teigen house? Chrissy's Instagram Stories could help! The Cravings author documented John enjoying father-daughter time as Luna was styled in Mini Boden.

Instagram
Family Rules

Life isn't always pretty, but it's always filled with love in this household. "Forever!" Chrissy wrote on her Instagram

 

Instagram
Bed Time

When it was time for Chrissy to read a children's book, the proud mom snuggled up with the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw.  

Instagram
Twinning

While celebrating Fourth of July 2020, Chrissy captured John and their son Miles wearing matching swimsuits.

instagram
Let's Eat!

"First rice krispies!" Chrissy shared on Instagram while cooking with Luna in her Little Sleepies outfit. "We do less then the full amount of cereal and add peanut butter chips. Also make sure to fold in mini marshmallows that aren't melted at the end. And don't press into the pan! We want gooey, stretchy pieces." 

Instagram
Miles Turns 2!

"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," wrote Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, wishing her little boy a happy birthday. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Miles!

"Our little guy is 2 today," wrote John Legend to his little boy Miles. "Happy birthday, Miles!"

 

Instagram
Family Time

"Quaranteam," John captioned the photo in April 2020.

Instagram
Cuddles on the Couch

"Dysfunction junction," Chrissy captioned the image.

Boys and Bears

John and Miles look just as cute as that pile of teddy bears in this photo.

NBC
A Legendary Christmas

Chrissy, John, Luna, and baby Miles were so festive and fun while filming their NBC holiday special this November.

Instagram
Piggyback Time

Prince Charming and his little princess reporting for duty!

Instagram
Bath Babies

We can't get over this picture of Luna and Miles enjoying bath time together.

Playing House

Legend's ladies looked like they were having a blast playing together in this snap.

Twinning

Miles is the spitting image of his famous father!

Instagram
Piano Partners

In this sweet snap, it was clear that Luna takes after her dad.

Sweet Smooches

Teigen is just a teeny bit too short to give her baby girl a smooch when she's on Legend's shoulders, but doesn't that make this moment cuter?

Instagram
Reading Rainbow

Luna looked so cute as she headed to her first week of school in 2018.

Instagram
Jet Setting Siblings

Luna and Miles are so tiny in those airplane seats and therefore we can't help but smile even more when looking at them.

Rawr!

So cute! Luna got inspired by the alligator statue to open her mouth wide and show off her animal side.

Instagram
Adventures with Animals

This family photo got ambushed by an adorable animal, but it's still so cute!

Animal Love

Luna is amazed by the blue and yellow bird perching in front of her while being held his dad's arms.

Sing it Out

Legend may be the professional musician in the family, but that doesn't mean that Miles doesn't love hearing his mom sing. His favorite song? "Copacabana," of course!

Play Time

The 40-year-old singer and his daughter made the most of their surroundings as they played together on the grass while on vacation in Bali.

Third Child?

Teigen joked that she has twins now after Luna asked her to feed her baby doll in addition to her baby brother.

photos
View More Photos From Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

Trending Stories

1

TikToker CelinaSpookyBoo Tearfully Discusses Husband's Head Injury

2

Shanna Moakler Comments on Ex Travis and Kourtney's IVF Journey

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

TikToker CelinaSpookyBoo Tearfully Discusses Husband's Head Injury

2

Shanna Moakler Comments on Ex Travis and Kourtney's IVF Journey

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

4

Sherri Papini’s Husband Files for Divorce After Kidnapping Hoax

5

Jana Kramer and Ian Schinelli Break Up 3 Months After Going Public