Megan Fox Honors "Cuddly and Fussy" Machine Gun Kelly as They Celebrate His Birthday

Watch : See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Sexy Bath Time

Happy birthday to "cuddly and fussy" Machine Gun Kelly!

The pink-haired rocker turned 32 on April 22 and he and fiancée Megan Fox celebrated his birthday in style at the Catch LA club in West Hollywood. MGK wore a hot-pink leopard-print jumpsuit with black mesh patterned sleeves and black shoes. Megan, 35, wore a black mini dress and gladiator-style stiletto sandals.

The birthday boy shared a video from the bash on his Instagram Story, writing, "I love you all thank you for such a great birthday." He also posted a photo of one of his presents, a Ford Mustang.

Earlier in the day, Megan took to her own Instagram to pay tribute to her fiancé, whose real name is Colson Baker. She shared a photo of the musician giving her a piggyback ride, writing, "Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both 'cuddly and fussy at the same time,'" she wrote, "and I couldn't have imagined a more apt description of you."

Megan continued, "EST please make Colson a shirt that says cuddly and fussy."