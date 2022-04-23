Will Smith Makes First Public Appearance In India Following His Infamous Oscars Slap

Varinder Chawla/MEGA

As a result of his actions, Will was banned from attending any Academy events—including the Oscars—for the next 10 years.

In a statement to E! News following the ban, the actor shared, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."

Will's not the only one trying to move on from the incident. Chris has since embarked on his own comedy tour, where he told audiences that he "hasn't even had time to process" the moment yet, let alone "talked to anyone about it, despite what you may have heard."

After calling for a "season of healing" last month, Jada made her first public appearance earlier this month while celebrating the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles on April 10.

However, in the opening cards of the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada seemingly hinted in a statement that her family may decide to revisit the topic on the program in the future.

After sharing that the family has been "focused on deep healing" since the altercation, the statement continued, "Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls."