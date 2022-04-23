Shanna Moakler Comments on Ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's IVF Journey

Watch : Travis Barker's SPECIAL Birthday Message to Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler has expressed support for her ex Travis Barker and fiancé Kourtney Kardashian, who have been struggling to have a baby together.

Speaking to Us Weekly on April 22, the drummer's former wife weighed in on the couple's IVF journey, which is documented on The Kardashians reality series on Hulu. "I think if that's a desire between the two of them then that's fantastic," said Moakler, 47. "I don't have any issues with that. Their personal relationship is really nothing I get involved in."

Kourtney, 43, is already a mom to kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, 38. Travis, 46, shares kids Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, with Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008. The Blink-182 musician also helped raise her stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 23, who is now part of his and Kourtney's blended family.