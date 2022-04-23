Nordstrom Rack’s Mother’s Day Shop Has Gifts Up to 87% Off: Here Are 15 Can't-Miss Deals

Nordstrom Rack’s Mother’s Day Shop has all the best deals on top brands like Kate Spade, Barefoot Dreams, Tory Burch and more. Shop this weekend and get it just in time for Mother's Day.

By Kristine Fellizar Apr 23, 2022
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Still searching for the perfect gift to give your mom this Mother's Day? Or maybe you want to surprise your wife with something other than a bouquet of flowers. Regardless of who you're shopping for, Nordstrom Rack has everything you need to make it extra special for the mom in your life. Best part is, you can score some really great gift finds for up to 87% off! 

Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop has made finding the right gift super easy by breaking it down into categories. Got a budget you actually want to stick to? Nordstrom Rack has Mother's Day gifts for under $50, as well as finds under $25. The latter actually has some really great stuff like this cute pajama set that's on sale for $18. 

If you're looking to truly spoil mom this year, Nordstrom Rack's Designer and Luxury Gifts section has items from Barefoot Dreams, Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade and more, for up to 86% off. 

So be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop today. You're sure to find a gift mom will be delighted to receive. We've rounded up some of our standout items from the shop. Check those out below. 

Tory Burch Amore Heart Leather Double Wrap Bracelet

Show the mom in your life how much you love her with the super cute Tory Burch Amore Heart Leather Double Wrap Bracelet. It's originally $95, but it's on sale now for just $37. We'd hurry on this one as Tory Burch items on Nordstrom Rack never stay on for too long. 

$37
Nordstrom Rack Tranquility Shortie Pajamas

A cute pajama set makes a great gift because, who doesn't want to go to sleep feeling comfy? This pajama set in particular was made to give you that "chic put-together feel even in your jimmies." It's lightweight, comes in multiple colors and patterns, and it's on sale for as low as $18. 

$18
Kate Spade Love Mama Charm Pendant Necklace

Whether your shopping for your mom or a new mom, this charm pendant necklace from Kate Spade is sure to be a winner. 

Alexia Admor Draped One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Every mom needs a glam jumpsuit in their wardrobe, and this one-shoulder gem from Alexia Admor is so sophisticated. It comes in seven colors, and it's on sale for as low as $52 right now. 

$52
Jessica Simpson Therapy Wellness Massage Gun

This handheld massage gun features four interchangeable heads and can soothe muscle aches and pains in even the hard to reach areas. 

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Want to treat mom to breakfast in bed? This mini waffle maker from Dash will make your life so much easier. It comes in four cute colors and it's on sale for just $13. 

$13
Berghoff International Bamboo Bed Tray

If making breakfast in bed really is on the agenda this Mother's Day, Nordstrom Rack has this luxe, eco-friendly bamboo bed tray on sale for $35. 

$35
Nest Bamboo & Jasmine Body Mist

Nest has some of the most delicious smelling fragrances and the Bamboo & Jasmine Body Mist is no exception. It has notes of soft jasmine, "juicy" white peach and bamboo. So refreshing!

$20
BaubleBar Ivory Statement Ribbon Necklace

Many moms would agree that you can't go wrong with jewelry. This pretty statement piece from BaubleBar features clusters of pearls and crystals. It's originally $68, but it's on sale today for just $25. 

$25
Keds x Kate Spade Triple Decker Sneaker 

These sneakers from the Keds x Kate Spade collab are the perfect mix of comfy and chic. The green is perfect for the season. Plus, it's on sale for just $50.  

$50
Paige Aveline Classic Denim Jacket

Denim jackets are the ultimate wardrobe staple, especially for this time of year. This classic denim jacket from premium denim and apparel brand, Paige, is on sale today for nearly $100 off. 

$100
Kate Spade Jayla Bow Flip Flop Sandal

Mom will be looking extra cute this spring and summer when she sports Kate Spade's Jayla Bow Flip Flops. These come in black, rose and parchment. It's originally $98, but it's on sale today for just $50. 

$50
Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag

Marc Jacobs' Groove Leather Mini Bag is ideal for moms who need to keep it hands-free. It's chic, comes in four colors and is perfectly sized to fit the absolute essentials for a day out. 

Nest Dahlia & Vines Eau de Parfum & Candle 2-Piece Set

If the mom in your life is a fan of Nest Fragrances, don't miss this chance to score a full size perfume and candle for just $65. Plus, it already comes in a perfectly gift-ready box. 

$65
Drybar The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush

The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush from Drybar is great for moms who just don't have a ton of time in the morning. It was created to give users a smooth, shiny blowout in no time at all. According to reviews, nothing works as easy or fast as this. 

$127
Looking for more great Mother's Day deals to shop? Check out these 24 Mother's Day gifts under $20

