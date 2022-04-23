Nordstrom Rack’s Mother’s Day Shop Has Gifts Up to 87% Off: Here Are 15 Can't-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Still searching for the perfect gift to give your mom this Mother's Day? Or maybe you want to surprise your wife with something other than a bouquet of flowers. Regardless of who you're shopping for, Nordstrom Rack has everything you need to make it extra special for the mom in your life. Best part is, you can score some really great gift finds for up to 87% off!

Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop has made finding the right gift super easy by breaking it down into categories. Got a budget you actually want to stick to? Nordstrom Rack has Mother's Day gifts for under $50, as well as finds under $25. The latter actually has some really great stuff like this cute pajama set that's on sale for $18.

If you're looking to truly spoil mom this year, Nordstrom Rack's Designer and Luxury Gifts section has items from Barefoot Dreams, Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade and more, for up to 86% off.

So be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop today. You're sure to find a gift mom will be delighted to receive. We've rounded up some of our standout items from the shop. Check those out below.