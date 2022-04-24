Winning Time Los Angeles Lakers Style Guide: 29 Must-Shop Looks

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Even if the Los Angeles Lakers aren't your home team, the franchise is delivering so much premium content lately. HBO's controversial series Winning Time has plenty fans, except for the real-life legends depicted in the series. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Jerry West have spoken out against the show. However, all three of them appeared in the Apple TV+ documentary They Call Me Magic, depicting Magic's life, before, after, and during his time in the NBA.

Both of these shows are must-see TV for basketball fans. While you're watching, get your shop on with some iconic purple and gold Lakers gear inspired by Magic, Kareem, Jerry, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and more NBA legends.