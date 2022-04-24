Winning Time Los Angeles Lakers Style Guide: 29 Must-Shop Looks

HBO's Winning Time and Apple TV+'s They Call Me Magic share insights on Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Pat Riley, and more Lakers legends.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 24, 2022 2:00 PMTags
FashionTVSportsLife/StyleHBOKobe BryantShoppingBasketballLeBron JamesShop With E!Shop FashionCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Lakers Winning Time Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Even if the Los Angeles Lakers aren't your home team, the franchise is delivering so much premium content lately. HBO's controversial series Winning Time has plenty fans, except for the real-life legends depicted in the series. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Jerry West have spoken out against the show. However, all three of them appeared in the Apple TV+ documentary They Call Me Magic, depicting Magic's life, before, after, and during his time in the NBA.

Both of these shows are must-see TV for basketball fans. While you're watching, get your shop on with some iconic purple and gold Lakers gear inspired by Magic, Kareem, Jerry, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and more NBA legends.

read
NFL Star Tom Brady Launched a Golf Collection: Here Are His Five Favorite Styles

Los Angeles Lakers Concepts Sport Women's Fluffy Long Sleeve Hoodie Top & Shorts Sleep Set- Cream

This is the most comfortable Lakers merch you can wear. You'll want to wear this plush two-piece set whenever you possibly can. 

$65
Fanatics

Lake Show Crewneck Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt depicts the Mount Rushmore of Lakers icons. You can also get it as a hoodie, long-sleeve shirt, or a short-sleeve t-shirt.

$34
Etsy

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2

TikToker CelinaSpookyBoo Tearfully Discusses Husband's Head Injury

3

Shanna Moakler Comments on Ex Travis and Kourtney's IVF Journey

Los Angeles Lakers G-III Sports by Carl Banks Women's Gabriella Windbreaker Half-Zip Hoodie - Leopard

That purple and gold is iconic, but why not throw a little animal print into the mix with this leopard windbreaker jacket?

$130
Fanatics

Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Women's 1984-85 Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey - Gold

Magic Johnson is an absolute legend. Wear his jersey with pride or even display it as a decorative piece in your home.

$99
Fanatics

Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Fanny Pack

Go hands-free with this purple Lakers waist bag that works for every occasion. 

$50
Fanatics

Los Angeles Lakers New Era Women's Announce 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat - Purple

Showcase your Lakers fandom and hide a bad hair dye with this purple, vintage-looking cap.

$26
Fanatics

Jerry West Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics 1960-61 Swingman Jersey - Royal

Of course, purple and gold come to mind when the Lakers uniforms are mentioned, but there was a short period when this blue and white uniform was the standard. This is the legendary Jerry West's jersey.

$130
Fanatics

Los Angeles Lakers Junk Food Women's Bodysuit - Purple

If you prefer the close fit of a bodysuit, this purple one is a fashionable way to root for your favorite team.

$45
Fanatics

BaubleBar LA Lakers Logo Hoops

Ball out in these Lakers-inspired gold hoop earrings

$48
BaubleBar
$48
Fanatics

Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Big & Tall Name & Number Pullover Hoodie - Heathered Gray

Shaquille O'Neal has is an icon as a member of the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat, but his time with the Lakers was truly something special. Get cozy in this grey, Shaq sweatshirt.

$130
Fanatics

Los Angeles Lakers Starter Women's The Prospect Raglan Full-Snap Jacket - Purple

It doesn't get any cooler than this varsity-style jacket. It's Showtime, baby.

$125
Fanatics

Los Angeles Lakers Nike Women's 75th Anniversary Courtside Woven Pants - Black

These pants are insanely comfortable and you can easily style them for an on-trend athleisure look.

$90
Fanatics

Los Angeles Lakers '47 Women's Meeko Cuffed Knit Hat with Pom - White

Stay warm and look adorable in a Lakers knit hat.

$26
Fanatics

Los Angeles Lakers Columbia Women's Flashback Full-Zip Jacket - Gray

Don't let anything rain on your parade. This water-resistant jacket is just what you need to stay dry and look fly (lame jokes aside).

$75
Fanatics

Los Angeles Lakers For Bare Feet Flash Ankle Socks 3-Pack Set

If you're going to wear an all-Lakers outfit, these socks are the perfect finishing touch to complete your ensemble.

$25
Fanatics

Los Angeles Lakers WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt & Pants Sleep Set - Purple

These Lakers pajamas are incredibly soft and luxurious. 

$60
Fanatics

Los Angeles Lakers FOCO Tote Bag

This is the perfect everyday tote for the Lakers fans. There's enough room for all of your essentials.

$34
Fanatics

Los Angeles Lakers Junk Food Women's NBA x MTV I Want My Cropped Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt - Heathered Gray

This sweatshirt combines that classic old school MTV vibe with the Lakers for a perfectly retro look.

$60
Fanatics
$60
$48
PacSun

Los Angeles Lakers FOCO Women's Platform Canvas Shoes

Give yourself a little lift with these Lakers platform sneakers.

$50
Fanatics

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Stitch Name & Number T-Shirt - Gold

If Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is your favorite Laker, this t-shirt is calling your name.

$45
Fanatics

Los Angeles Lakers Concepts Sport Women's Gable Knit Tank Top - White

This white tank is giving a vintage Lakers aesthetic.

$34
Fanatics

Women's NBA LA Lakers Graphic Sweatshirt- Purple Tie-Dye

If you love tie-dye, this purple, crewneck sweatshirt is available in standard and plus sizes.

$25
$16
Standard @ Target
$25
$21
Plus @ Target

Abercrombie Boyfriend Crew NBA Graphic Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt is comfortable and versatile. Wear it lounging at home or throw on some leather pants and heels for a turned up look.

$65
$55
Abercrombie

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness 1996-97 Hardwood Classics NBA 75th Anniversary Diamond Swingman Jersey - Purple

This diamond pattern Kareem Abdul-Jabbar jersey is a must-have for the super fans. 

$200
Fanatics

Kobe Bryant Shirt , Mamba Forever Los Angeles Lakers Shirt

Celebrate some of Kobe Bryant's most memorable Lakers moments with this t-shirt.

$16
$14
Etsy

Vintage NBA Los Angeles Lakers Looney Tunes Shirt

If you love the Looney Tunes and the Los Angeles Lakers, you need this shirt in your life.

$20
$14
Etsy

Wilt Chamberlain Men's Cotton T-Shirt- Los Angeles Pop Culture Los Angeles GOAT 13 WHT

Pay tribute to one of the GOATs, Wilt Chamberlain, with this purple t-shirt.

$25
Etsy

Kobe Bryant LeBron James Shirt

Celebrate the Black Mamba and King James with this t-shirt depicting the two legends.

$25
Etsy

Lebron James Shirt 6 & 23

Both of LeBron James' numbers are embroidered on this black t-shirt.

$25
Etsy

If you're looking for more athlete-inspired shopping, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love shared his pet essentials for dog parents.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

2

TikToker CelinaSpookyBoo Tearfully Discusses Husband's Head Injury

3

Shanna Moakler Comments on Ex Travis and Kourtney's IVF Journey

4

Sherri Papini’s Husband Files for Divorce After Kidnapping Hoax

5

Suspect Identified in Madeleine McCann Disappearance Case