Winning Time Los Angeles Lakers Style Guide: 29 Must-Shop Looks

Even if the Los Angeles Lakers aren't your home team, the franchise is delivering so much premium content lately. HBO's controversial series Winning Time has plenty fans, except for the real-life legends depicted in the series. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Jerry West have spoken out against the show. However, all three of them appeared in the Apple TV+ documentary They Call Me Magic, depicting Magic's life, before, after, and during his time in the NBA.
Both of these shows are must-see TV for basketball fans. While you're watching, get your shop on with some iconic purple and gold Lakers gear inspired by Magic, Kareem, Jerry, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and more NBA legends.
Los Angeles Lakers Concepts Sport Women's Fluffy Long Sleeve Hoodie Top & Shorts Sleep Set- Cream
This is the most comfortable Lakers merch you can wear. You'll want to wear this plush two-piece set whenever you possibly can.
Lake Show Crewneck Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt depicts the Mount Rushmore of Lakers icons. You can also get it as a hoodie, long-sleeve shirt, or a short-sleeve t-shirt.
Los Angeles Lakers G-III Sports by Carl Banks Women's Gabriella Windbreaker Half-Zip Hoodie - Leopard
That purple and gold is iconic, but why not throw a little animal print into the mix with this leopard windbreaker jacket?
Magic Johnson Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Women's 1984-85 Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey - Gold
Magic Johnson is an absolute legend. Wear his jersey with pride or even display it as a decorative piece in your home.
Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Fanny Pack
Go hands-free with this purple Lakers waist bag that works for every occasion.
Los Angeles Lakers New Era Women's Announce 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat - Purple
Showcase your Lakers fandom and hide a bad hair dye with this purple, vintage-looking cap.
Jerry West Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics 1960-61 Swingman Jersey - Royal
Of course, purple and gold come to mind when the Lakers uniforms are mentioned, but there was a short period when this blue and white uniform was the standard. This is the legendary Jerry West's jersey.
Los Angeles Lakers Junk Food Women's Bodysuit - Purple
If you prefer the close fit of a bodysuit, this purple one is a fashionable way to root for your favorite team.
BaubleBar LA Lakers Logo Hoops
Ball out in these Lakers-inspired gold hoop earrings.
Shaquille O'Neal Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Big & Tall Name & Number Pullover Hoodie - Heathered Gray
Shaquille O'Neal has is an icon as a member of the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat, but his time with the Lakers was truly something special. Get cozy in this grey, Shaq sweatshirt.
Los Angeles Lakers Starter Women's The Prospect Raglan Full-Snap Jacket - Purple
It doesn't get any cooler than this varsity-style jacket. It's Showtime, baby.
Los Angeles Lakers Nike Women's 75th Anniversary Courtside Woven Pants - Black
These pants are insanely comfortable and you can easily style them for an on-trend athleisure look.
Los Angeles Lakers '47 Women's Meeko Cuffed Knit Hat with Pom - White
Stay warm and look adorable in a Lakers knit hat.
Los Angeles Lakers Columbia Women's Flashback Full-Zip Jacket - Gray
Don't let anything rain on your parade. This water-resistant jacket is just what you need to stay dry and look fly (lame jokes aside).
Los Angeles Lakers For Bare Feet Flash Ankle Socks 3-Pack Set
If you're going to wear an all-Lakers outfit, these socks are the perfect finishing touch to complete your ensemble.
Los Angeles Lakers WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt & Pants Sleep Set - Purple
These Lakers pajamas are incredibly soft and luxurious.
Los Angeles Lakers FOCO Tote Bag
This is the perfect everyday tote for the Lakers fans. There's enough room for all of your essentials.
Los Angeles Lakers Junk Food Women's NBA x MTV I Want My Cropped Fleece Pullover Sweatshirt - Heathered Gray
This sweatshirt combines that classic old school MTV vibe with the Lakers for a perfectly retro look.
Los Angeles Lakers FOCO Women's Platform Canvas Shoes
Give yourself a little lift with these Lakers platform sneakers.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Stitch Name & Number T-Shirt - Gold
If Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is your favorite Laker, this t-shirt is calling your name.
Los Angeles Lakers Concepts Sport Women's Gable Knit Tank Top - White
This white tank is giving a vintage Lakers aesthetic.
Abercrombie Boyfriend Crew NBA Graphic Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt is comfortable and versatile. Wear it lounging at home or throw on some leather pants and heels for a turned up look.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Los Angeles Lakers Mitchell & Ness 1996-97 Hardwood Classics NBA 75th Anniversary Diamond Swingman Jersey - Purple
This diamond pattern Kareem Abdul-Jabbar jersey is a must-have for the super fans.
Kobe Bryant Shirt , Mamba Forever Los Angeles Lakers Shirt
Celebrate some of Kobe Bryant's most memorable Lakers moments with this t-shirt.
Vintage NBA Los Angeles Lakers Looney Tunes Shirt
If you love the Looney Tunes and the Los Angeles Lakers, you need this shirt in your life.
Wilt Chamberlain Men's Cotton T-Shirt- Los Angeles Pop Culture Los Angeles GOAT 13 WHT
Pay tribute to one of the GOATs, Wilt Chamberlain, with this purple t-shirt.
Kobe Bryant LeBron James Shirt
Celebrate the Black Mamba and King James with this t-shirt depicting the two legends.
Lebron James Shirt 6 & 23
Both of LeBron James' numbers are embroidered on this black t-shirt.
