Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Reveals What Isaac's Coming Out Meant to Him

After centuries—and an entire season of television—of silence, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) finally shared his truth on Ghosts.
During the April 21 finale, Isaac, the ghost of an American Revolutionary War captain, thought that his longtime crush (and former war rival) Nigel (John Hartman) had been "sucked off." For the record, that's what the ghosts call ascending.
But, as the episode came to a close, it was revealed that Nigel had not moved on, prompting Isaac to share his true feelings for the British specter.
"Nigel, wait," Isaac said in front of his fellow ghosts. "I like you."
A happy, but surprised Nigel responded, "You like me?"
"Yeah, please don't make me say it again," Isaac answered.
After Nigel confirmed that he liked Isaac too, the other ghosts celebrated that the two spirits had finally opened up to one another. And, if you're like us, you definitely fought back some tears during this moment.
We're not the only ones moved by this finale. During the red carpet for Ghosts' panel at PaleyFest LA on April 6, Brandon told E! News that this "scene meant a lot to me."
"I just want to shout out to our creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, they were so collaborative with it," he said. "And they were so willing to find the authenticity that we could bring."
Per Brandon, it was really important to him that moment feel "as real as possible," as they had been "teasing it all year."
Now that the finale has aired, Brandon is excited to see what's next for Isaac. "Next season, what does this mean for [Isaac]," he pondered. "You also get to explore something that, for me, was a little bit challenging."
Brandon has certainly been looking forward to Isaac's big moment, previously telling E! News, "Just knowing my own narrative as a queer person, how difficult it was for me to stay positive for the first 18 years of my life, I thought it was really interesting and very, very deep to understand somebody who's had like, 240 years of really trying to deny who he is."
