Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Romance is in the air for Sasha Obama!

After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.

An eyewitness told E! News the pair seemed "very loved up," describing them as "inseparable" and "always laughing" during the outing, which included a visit to friends in the neighborhood.

The onlooker added, "He seemed protective of her."

Sasha isn't the only one in her family feeling lucky in love. According to Michelle, her and former President Barack Obama's 23-year-old daughter, Malia Obama, is in a relationship of her own.

"Now, they have boyfriends and real lives," Michelle said of her two adult daughters during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier in April. "They have grown up right before our very eyes and they're doing well."