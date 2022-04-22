Charles Melton and Chase Sui Wonders Confirm Relationship With PDA Outing in New York City

It's spring and celebrity romance is in the air.
No wonder Charles Melton, 31, and Chase Sui Wonders, 26, took their relationship public with a PDA-packed outing in New York City on April 21. In photos obtained by E! News, the pair are basking in romance with Charles giving Chase a kiss on the cheek.
Charles and Chase were "really into one another," an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News, adding that they were "kissing [and] holding hands."
The eyewitness shared that the pair definitely have "some love chemistry going on."
As for the date's itinerary? "They went to Bowery Market then sat outside with coffee. Then they went and got ice cream together in the East Village," the eyewitness said.
Charles rocked a colorful sweater with white jeans, blue tie-dyed socks, a blue ballcap and Nike sneakers. Meanwhile, Chase sported a camouflage top, jeans, black boots and sunglasses.
Clearly, the couple love the Big Apple. On March 12, the duo were seen in New York together. At the time, an insider told E! News that they "kept close" and "appeared to be comfortable with one another."
Earlier in March, both Charles and Chase posted Instagram photos in France (This was either a coincidence or what the French call a rendezvous.)
Charles costarred with Chase in her film Wake, which the actress also wrote and directed. The Genera+ion star took to Instagram in December 2021 to celebrate the film and to praise those who worked with her on the project.
"Honored to work with VOGUEfilm & @voguechina to direct a little movie flanked by the most brilliant friends and collaborators," she wrote "Big love n big gratitude for this project and this squad--both close to the heart. Stay tooooned."
Flash-forward to now and it seems Charles may have scored himself a spot even closer to her heart.