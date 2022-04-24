Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Says This Scene Helped "Humanize" Christine Quinn

Bad bitches do cry, even if the fourth episode of Selling Sunset season five claims otherwise.
Christine Quinn found herself in tears after her co-workers at the Oppenheim Group called out her recent shady behavior, which included making a dig about Heather Rae Young's wedding in the press. And while Christine has done her fair share of pot-stirring in the past, we found ourselves feeling badly for the quick-witted real estate agent. Who wants to get an intervention at a work event?
We have newcomer Chelsea Lazkani to thank for opening our eyes, as she's the one who held Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan accountable for the way they went about the confrontation. "When I hear everyone coming at one person," Chelsea told the group in episode four, "it's giving me bullying. And even when you may not vibe with her, and dislike her, when you all come together, it's a lot."
This moment reminded us at home that Christine isn't just a character on our TV screens, but a real life person with feelings—and Chelsea agrees.
"I think for the first time we actually humanize Miss Christine Quinn," Chelsea told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We see a vulnerable side to somebody that's always been seen as so strong."
On why she chose to step in and defend her new friend, Chelsea revealed that she empathized with Christine in that moment. "I am someone who has also been frequently seen as so strong, or needed to be so strong as a Black woman," she said. "I'm not always strong—and she doesn't always need to be strong."
Chelsea's co-stars wouldn't necessarily agree, however. In fact, Mary told E! News that the newcomer's stance "missed the mark."
"She didn't know us. She doesn't know the backstory," Mary said of the uncomfortable scene. "The only thing she ever knew at that point was what Christine had been telling her. She had a very one-sided point of view."
Mary assured fans that the Oppenheim Group ladies "don't tear women down. We don't belittle them or anything like that."
"Confronting and bullying are two different things," Mary continued. "Almost all of us used to sit back and let Christine get away with anything she wants because we just don't want any part of the drama. Now, things have happened where she hits below the belt in our personal lives. Enough is enough."
That drama aside, Mary praised Chelsea as "a great addition to our brokerage." She also revealed that Chelsea has become quite close with the other ladies in the office, adding, "I think if we have any new seasons, you'll most likely see a little bit of a shift. She can still be friends with Christine but she's also friends with all of us too and she sees we're not in any way like that."
Experience the drama for yourself, as season five of Selling Sunset is now available to stream on Netflix.