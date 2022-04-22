Unrecognizable Iris Apatow Debuts New Hairstyle That'll Inspire Your Next Salon Appointment

Watch : "The Bubble" Cast Choose Their TV Show COVID Bubble

We are bubbling over with excitement about Iris Apatow's newest look.

On April 21, hairstylist Clayton Hawkins posted a collection of Instagram photos of The Bubble star—who is the daughter of actress Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow—and her glamorous new hairstyle.

In the behind-the-scenes images, which appear to be taken before a recent Flaunt Magazine photoshoot, the 19-year-old channels the glamour of classic Hollywood with dreamy waves that are curled away from her face.

The actress also appears to be wearing extensions, which transform her former bold bob into a soft, medium-length look.

Iris shared her happiness with her hair by commenting with a red heart and a smiley face emoji. Others also voiced their appreciation for her new look, including her close friend Olivia Rodrigo's songwriting partner and producer Dan Nigro.

Back in February, Iris completely changed up her look by trading in her natural blonde locks for a sleek black bob, which she debuted on Instagram.