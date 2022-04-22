Sherri Papini’s Husband Files for Divorce Days After She Pled Guilty to Faking Kidnapping

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Sherri Papini's husband, Keith, appears to have had enough. He filed for divorce just days after she pled guilty to faking her own kidnapping.

According to court documents obtained by E! News on April 21, Keith filed in Shasta County, Calif. as the petitioner in the case, which was classified as a "dissolution with minor children." He has asked for emergency custody of their children—Tyler, 5, and Violet, 3—and control of their home in Redding, Calif.

Keith's attorney Russell Swartz sent E! News the statement Keith included with his filing.

"I wish to make it clear that my goal is to provide a loving, safe, stable environment for Tyler and Violet and I believe the requested orders are consistent with that goal and the best interests of the children," Keith said, adding that he is not responding to media calls and is "asking that the court help me protect my children from the negative impact of their mother's notoriety."