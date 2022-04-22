Are Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Still Living Together? He Says...

Despite splitting up, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney haven't pumped the brakes on their friendship.
The Vanderpump Rules duo, who are in the midst of a divorce after almost three years of marriage, were in attendance at the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris restaurant at Paris Las Vegas on April 21. Although some people may get uncomfortable around their ex, Tom exclusively told E! News at the event that's not the case for him and Katie.
After all, "We still live together, so it's not that awkward," he said. "Even though we're divorced, I still have a deep love and admiration for her."
Although the Bravo star admitted that he's "f--king bummed" about the end of their marriage, he had nothing for kind words about his ex.
"I love her," he said. "She's thriving. She's on fire professionally."
Calling Katie "beautiful," Tom added that things have been okay between the two of them, saying, "We're doing pretty well."
So, does that mean Tom is ready to get back onto the dating scene? "Oh hell motherf--kinging no," he quipped. "Oh my god, I am horrified at the prospect of dating."
He continued, "I truly love human beings but, on an intimate level, the thought of dating another human being is horrifying."
And given how he and Katie had been together for 12 years before parting ways, Tom joked that he'll probably be a little rusty when he is ready to find love again.
"When me and Katie started dating, I don't even know if dating apps existed," he said, sheepishly adding, "I'm gonna be single for a long time, but not too sad of a way."
Tom, 39, and Katie, 35, announced their split in March after 12 years together. At the time, Tom said in a statement the two had "healthy, productive conversations" about their marriage before deciding to split, adding that "it would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."
"I don't think we were ever a model couple," he wrote on Instagram. "Maybe we are model divorcees."
As for Katie, she recently shared that she's ready to dip her toe in the dating pool, but is more likely to meet new people "the old-fashioned way" as opposed to relying on dating apps.
"You would think that after being with someone for 12 years and all of this that you would not be ready for that, but I feel like I am and would be down for all of that," she said on the April 10 episode of the We Met At Acme podcast. "But, when you're still living with your ex, it does present some obstacles, for sure."
