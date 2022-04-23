Nikki Reed Shares Her Favorite Eco-Friendly Beauty, Home, and Wellness Products From Amazon

We included these products chosen by Nikki Reed because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Nikki is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Recently, Nikki Reed shared this vital reminder: "It's Earth Month. There's also an Earth Day. It's wonderful to celebrate that, but there are 364 days in a year beyond just Earth Day and 11 months beyond Earth Month for us to focus on ways we can do better for the planet. I love talking about this stuff." With that in mind, the Twilight alum shared the eco-friendly, sustainably made products that she and her husband Ian Somerhalder use in their home.

During a recent Amazon Live session, Nikki said, "We are talking all things Earth Month. Amazon supports all of us who care about the way we shop."

If you're looking for products that prioritize sustainability, check out Nikki's picks, including a soap that you can use on your hair, your pets, and your dishes. She also adores a clean lip balm from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty.