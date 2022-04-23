Nikki Reed Shares Her Favorite Eco-Friendly Beauty, Home, and Wellness Products From Amazon

We included these products chosen by Nikki Reed because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Nikki is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Recently, Nikki Reed shared this vital reminder: "It's Earth Month. There's also an Earth Day. It's wonderful to celebrate that, but there are 364 days in a year beyond just Earth Day and 11 months beyond Earth Month for us to focus on ways we can do better for the planet. I love talking about this stuff." With that in mind, the Twilight alum shared the eco-friendly, sustainably made products that she and her husband Ian Somerhalder use in their home.
During a recent Amazon Live session, Nikki said, "We are talking all things Earth Month. Amazon supports all of us who care about the way we shop."
If you're looking for products that prioritize sustainability, check out Nikki's picks, including a soap that you can use on your hair, your pets, and your dishes. She also adores a clean lip balm from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty.
Izzy Zero Waste Mascara
"Right now, I'm in this space where I'm doing everything naturally. I really really love this Izzy mascara. This is fully recycled and recyclable mascara. You're gonna love this mascara. This glides on easily. The mascara wand is thick. I love how thick it is. I love this mascara. It's cruelty-free. 200 million mascaras are discarded into landfills every year. This mascara is the future. This is the way we need to be shopping and thinking."
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm
"I love this. It's my favorite. It feels so soft. I love the Honest Company from Jessica Alba."
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause recently recommended this lip balm. It comes in 8 different shades and it has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Melixir Vegan Squalane Face Oil For Glowing Skin
"I love this oil here. This is totally made without animals. I believe that one oil should be able to used any and everywhere. I use this for my hair, I put it on my body, I put it on my face. I love anything that serves ten different purposes. It smells so fresh."
Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap— 18-in-1 Uses: Face, Body, Hair, Laundry, Pets and Dishes
"I love this soap because I use it for everything. It's multipurpose, multifunctional. You can use it anywhere on anything, on the body, dishes, on the dog, in your laundry. It's consciously made with a lot of essential oils. It's a family-owned business. I love a family-owned business."
Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets- Fresh Scent - No Plastic Jug (60 Loads) 30 Sheets, Liquidless Technology
"We don't buy bottles of laundry detergent anymore. We use these laundry sheets. Just take out a sheet, toss it in your wash, and boom, you're good to go. You don't have to worry about where big, plastic jugs of detergent end up."
These laundry sheets have 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fermentaholics Organic Kombucha Scoby With Twelve Ounces of Starter Tea Live Starter Culture - Makes a One Gallon Batch
"Kombucha is caffeine-free. I love making it. The process is very fun." This tea has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Smart Thermostat- Energy Star Certified, Works With Alexa: A Climate Pledge Friendly Device
"Does everybody have a smart thermostat in their house? If not, this is something I really love because we can keep track of our energy efficiency and our use. It's a game-changer for me. You can change the dial, even when you're not home. If you're out of town, you can shut the heat off."
This thermostat has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cliganic USDA Organic Aromatherapy Essential Oils Holiday Gift Set (Top 8), 100% Pure Natural - Peppermint, Lavender, Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Lemongrass, Rosemary, Frankincense & Orange
"I'm a big essential oil user. I wanted to share these. I love that this is on the Climate Pledge-friendly list. I use these for everything. I have a diffuser in my room. I mix them with oils and lotions."
These essential oils have 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ingarden – Superfood Microgreens Growing Kit - Smart Indoor Garden with Autonomous Watering and Grow Lights,
"I have a love and appreciation for window sill gardens. I love this. This is a microgreen growing station. Not everybody has access to a garden or a farm. I love the idea that we can create a garden anywhere. You can put this on a countertop or in your bedroom. Microgreens are a superfood. Add them to everything you're eating. This kit is super cute and super convenient."
Goodsam Organic Macadamia Nuts, Halves and Whole Blend, NON GMO, Direct trade, Vegan, Gluten free, Keto friendly, Regenerative Farming
"It's very difficult and rare to find organic, and raw unsalted macadamia nuts. These taste so good."
White Leaf Provisions 12 Pouches of Biodynamic Organic Baby Food
"I love these. These come in little packets. They're biodynamic in how they're grown. I love that these pouches are recyclable. They're delish."
WashBar Natural Dog Soap Bar- Set of 2
"I use shampoo and conditioner bars for our animals. We have somewhere around 14 animals. Imagine how many bottles we would go through. I really like to stick with bars. You're not dealing with throwing away plastic bottles. It smells so good. These are great for repelling insects too."
These bars have 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
