How Sherri Papini's Kidnapping Hoax Unraveled and What Happened Next

"Everybody who knows my wife knows that there's no reason for her to leave...She was definitely taken against her will."

So Keith Papini told Good Morning America on Nov. 6, 2016, four days after his wife, Sherri Papini, went out for an afternoon jog and didn't come home. He first realized something was seriously wrong when she failed to pick up their kids, then-4-year-old son Tyler and 2-year-old daughter Violet, from daycare.

"She could drop her phone," Keith said, "but she would never, in a million years, not pick up our children on the time that she normally would've."

The missing-person case in the Northern California city of Redding had quickly become a national story, the mystery of what happened to the 34-year-old "supermom," as her sister-in-law Suzanne Papini described her, proving hot grist for the true crime headline mill (and now a Lifetime movie starring Jaime King).

A $50,000 reward was offered for any information leading to Sherri's whereabouts.