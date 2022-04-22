Paging Japril Fans: Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew Are Returning to Grey's Anatomy

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Grey's Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

Paging Dr. Jackson Avery and Dr. April Kepner.

That's right, E! News has learned that Grey's Anatomy alums Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew are set to make a comeback at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Now, before Japril fans get too excited, Deadline—which first broke the news—reports that the actors are reprising their roles solely for the season 18 finale on May 26. While we'd prefer to have them back full-time, we'll take anything we can get.

The update comes two months after Williams teased the possibility of a Grey's Anatomy return. "I'd consider it," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "He still exists in the world of the show. So, yeah, it's a total possibility."

Viewers last saw Jackson and April together in season 17, when the pair decided to move to Boston so that Jackson could run the Catherine Fox Foundation in Boston. So, what brings them back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital? We're guessing it has something to do with the hospital's residency program being put on probation due to a lack of attendings.