Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Why She & Husband Tarek Put Baby Plans on Pause

Pregnancy is still in Heather Rae El Moussa's future…just not the near future.

The Selling Sunset star gave a major update on her and husband Tarek El Moussa's family plans in an exclusive interview on the April 22 episode of E! News' Daily Pop.

"I have a crazy, busy next few months coming up, and I don't want to go into it being pregnant," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Adam Rippon. "We're gonna do it sometime this year, maybe in fall. So, that's kind of my plan. I keep pushing it off."

The couple began their fertility journey earlier this year, announcing on Daily Pop in February 2022 that they had saved four embryos to use whenever the time was right. According to Heather, the best time is not right now.

"We were planning on implanting very soon, like very soon, and I am just not ready right now," she said. "I am balancing so much. I've been healing. I've been going through a lot with my health, and I want to feel really good before I do that."