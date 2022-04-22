Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Why She & Husband Tarek Put Baby Plans on Pause

Pregnancy is still in Heather Rae El Moussa's future…just not the near future.
The Selling Sunset star gave a major update on her and husband Tarek El Moussa's family plans in an exclusive interview on the April 22 episode of E! News' Daily Pop.
"I have a crazy, busy next few months coming up, and I don't want to go into it being pregnant," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Adam Rippon. "We're gonna do it sometime this year, maybe in fall. So, that's kind of my plan. I keep pushing it off."
The couple began their fertility journey earlier this year, announcing on Daily Pop in February 2022 that they had saved four embryos to use whenever the time was right. According to Heather, the best time is not right now.
"We were planning on implanting very soon, like very soon, and I am just not ready right now," she said. "I am balancing so much. I've been healing. I've been going through a lot with my health, and I want to feel really good before I do that."
Heather already has plenty of parenting experience, helping to raise Tarek's two children—Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6—who he shares with ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-host Christina Hall.
"I'm already raising two kids, so I know I'm gonna be a good mom. But, carrying your own and going through that and the pregnancy, and I don't know how my body's going to react," she shared. "And I am busy. Sometimes I blink and the day is over, and I don't get enough done. I'm, like, ‘How am I gonna also take care of a newborn and be pregnant? What if I'm throwing up? What if I'm sick?' I don't have time for that right now, so I'm gonna push it off a little bit. But I'm excited."
She and Tarek tied the knot back in October 2021 and fans will get to see their wedding in Selling Sunset season five, which premieres April 22. And while there was no drama on the big day, Heather teased that there was plenty leading up to it with her fellow Oppenheim Group realtor Christine Quinn.
"I only want girls in my life that are loyal, supportive, love me, and I don't trust [Christine], to be honest," Heather revealed. "I never know what's truthful with her. I never know what isn't truthful. She says she 'misses [and] loves me,' and blah, blah, blah. I want her out of my life, and that's it."
It seems the co-workers still aren't on good terms, as Heather revealed that she no longer talks to Christine. Given the bad blood between them, seeing them reunite in the series' first-ever reunion episode—which premieres May 6— will certainly be interesting to watch.
It's likely the reunion episode will also bring up series star Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheimer's relationship. The pair called it quits after dating for five months back in December 2021. When asked if she thinks the two will ever get back together, Heather told Daily Pop, "I don't think so."
"[Chrishell] wants to have kids. She wants that life, and I just don't think [Jason]'s there and I don't know if he'll ever be there," she shared. "I think he would be an amazing dad, but just don't think it's in him. I don't."
Selling Sunset season five premieres April 22 on Netflix.