TikTok's Tayler Holder Reflects on Online Harassment and Being "Cancelled" in Open Letter

Going through this process caused me to spend a lot of time alone as I did not want to be around my friends and family until I could put my efforts into action. It was during that time that I was reminded of the simple things in life and the blessings that I have been given day to day. With that newfound perspective, I found the strength in my faith, ways to manage my personal struggles and deal with feeling lonely. The loneliness I felt as a result of these losses in my life and during a time that I was being "cancelled" for something I absolutely did not do, was something I've never felt before. But taking time to really look at how I need to deal with life outside TikTok has really given me a perspective that only comes with going through something like this. Otherwise, I would have never had the opportunity to use what I learned from this very painful chapter of my life to help others.

I now can see the negativity for what it is, and that clarity allowed me to focus on positive responses that are meant to uplift me and not tear me down. It really has helped me to be a much happier individual. I have learned how to just step away at times, take those healthy breaths and find my peace first before I choose to react. These tools have very much helped me to find the calm within the storm. The results of this really got my creative juices flowing and really challenged me to go to a deeper place—to go back to my love of music and to express my feelings in a healthy way.