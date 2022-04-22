Jason Oppenheim Says "I Still Love" Chrishell Stause 4 Months After Breakup

Four months after Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause ended their relationship, the real estate broker is sharing details about their “difficult” breakup.

Jason Oppenheim is not ready to relive the past. 

In a conversation with People, the real estate broker revealed that he was "anxious" and "not looking forward" to seeing the demise of his relationship with Chrishell Stause play out on the new season of Selling Sunset, which premieres on Netflix April 22.

Though months have passed since their breakup, Jason still has feelings for his former girlfriend. 

"I've had very few serious relationships and, in many ways, this was the most serious," he told the outlet. "It felt real and deep and loving. I still love her, obviously, so it has definitely been an extremely difficult process for me."

Jason and the real estate agent broke up in December after five months of dating. Chrishell—who split from ex-husband Justin Hartley in 2021—has been open about wanting to have children, however, Jason's family views did not align with hers.

As she shared on Instagram at the time, "I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships. It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Jason was and is my best friend," she continued, "and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

The first episode of season five of Selling Sunset is out on Netflix.
 

