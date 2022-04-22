Lisa Vanderpump Has a Theory About Why Erika Jayne Trashed Garcelle Beauvais' Book

Watch : Spilling the Tea on "Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump"

Lisa Vanderpump is SURving up a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hot take.

Asked for her thoughts on a myriad of Housewives headlines at the grand opening of her and husband Ken Todd's second Las Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris, Lisa kept it as real as ever—especially when it came to Erika Jayne's recent trip to the trash.

For the uninitiated, Erika's fellow RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais recently released a memoir. To promote said memoir, Garcelle shared a snippet from the Bravo show's season 12 trailer. Erika was in the snippet, and to show just how unhappy she was about that, she filmed herself throwing away Garcelle's book.

Weighing in on the matter, Lisa said, "I thought that was kind of pretty mean, honestly."

"Maybe Erika didn't understand it," the Vanderpump Rules star joked. "Maybe Garcelle should have sent her a scratch and sniff book or something."

Lisa, for her part, loved the book. As she teased, "I actually sent somebody to get it out of the trash. I read it and it was really damn good."