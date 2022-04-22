Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Dating Dealbreakers After Common Breakup

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Ready for a Girls Trip Sequel

Tiffany Haddish is a comedy star, but her dating requirements are no joke.

The actress revealed she's "back on the dating apps" following her breakup with Common—noting it's been "interesting" and an "adventure"—during her guest appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. She then listed the hilarious non-negotiables in her profile.

"Good credit score because I need to know you're responsible," Haddish said. "You need to have good hygiene. That's really important to me. I can't stand bad breath or funky armpits."

But wait, there's more. "I've been attracted to a lot of hip-hop kind of guys, and I don't mind men wearing jewelry, but if you own a bunch of diamonds but you don't own no land, that's a problem for me," Haddish said, later adding, "Land then diamonds. Because where do the diamonds come from? The land. So own the land, then get the diamonds. Like, I got diamonds, yes I do, because I got land."