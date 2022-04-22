Lululemon’s Newly Expanded Resale Program Has Great Deals on Like New Leggings, Tank Tops & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lululemon fans, now's your chance to score some great discounts on leggings, tops, jackets and more while doing good for the environment at the same time.

In 2021, Lululemon launched Lululemon Like New in Texas and California. The program allowed shoppers to not only trade in pre-loved clothing in exchange for gift cards, but also shop for gently used items at really good discounted prices.

Naturally, the program was well-received so now that brand has expanded Lululemon Like New to be available to shoppers nationwide.

How does Lululemon Like New work?

If you're looking to trade-in your gently used Lululemon items, all you have to do is take it to your local store. Once your items are accepted, you'll receive an e-gift card that you can use in store and online. The amount you get depends on the type of item you trade-in. For instance, tank tops, shirts, shorts and skirts get $5, leggings, hoodies, sweatshirts and bags gets $10, and outerwear gets $25.

You can also shop Gently Used or Good as New items and score great deals on everything from leggings to bodysuits to hoodies. You may even find some hidden gems like discontinued styles. It's a really easy way to help the planet and be more eco-friendly.

We've rounded up a few examples of things you can get at Lululemon Like New. Check those out below.