Gigi Hadid Asks BFF Blake Lively to Bartend at Her 27th Birthday Party

Blake Lively is an actress, director, business owner and now…potential bartender for Gigi Hadid's birthday party?

Maybe! The Gossip Girl actress, 34, appeared to audition for a new role as barkeep on April 21, when she posted a new commercial for her non-alcoholic mixer brand, Betty Buzz, on Instagram. In the clip, Blake pours one of her fizzy drinks and comments on its bubbly nature as a bubble machine whirrs behind her.

As it turns out, the video caught the attention of one particular model who is preparing to celebrate her 27th birthday on April 23. Dropping into the Instagram post's comments, Gigi wrote, "Hi what's ur rate for 3 hrs of bartending 4 bday weekend."

She added, "Nothing hits like one mixed by B."

While Blake has yet to reply to the job offer, it's very likely that she would attend Gigi's birthday party even if she wasn't the hired help. After all, the pair have been best friends for years and always take a moment to celebrate each other.