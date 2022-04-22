Gigi Hadid Asks BFF Blake Lively to Bartend at Her 27th Birthday Party

Gigi Hadid slid into her best friend Blake Lively's Instagram comments to ask if the Gossip Girl actress would hop behind the bar for the model’s 27th birthday on April 23.

Blake Lively is an actress, director, business owner and now…potential bartender for Gigi Hadid's birthday party? 

Maybe! The Gossip Girl actress, 34, appeared to audition for a new role as barkeep on April 21, when she posted a new commercial for her non-alcoholic mixer brand, Betty Buzz, on Instagram. In the clip, Blake pours one of her fizzy drinks and comments on its bubbly nature as a bubble machine whirrs behind her.  

As it turns out, the video caught the attention of one particular model who is preparing to celebrate her 27th birthday on April 23. Dropping into the Instagram post's comments, Gigi wrote, "Hi what's ur rate for 3 hrs of bartending 4 bday weekend." 

She added, "Nothing hits like one mixed by B." 

While Blake has yet to reply to the job offer, it's very likely that she would attend Gigi's birthday party even if she wasn't the hired help. After all, the pair have been best friends for years and always take a moment to celebrate each other.

Last year, Blake commemorated Gigi's 26th birthday—and simultaneously trolled her husband Ryan Reynolds along the way—by posting on her Instagram Story.  

"Happy birthday @gigihadid," Blake captioned a photo that featured her sitting in between her husband, 45, and Gigi at one of Taylor Swift's 2018 concerts. "I think you and I make a much better couple." 

Gigi has also posted her own birthday messages for Blake too. In August 2019, she penned a sweet Instagram tribute to the Age of Adaline star, writing in part, "It's this Queen's birthday week and I just want to say how grateful and lucky I am to have a friend like you, B." 

"You are a real one and inspire me in so many ways," she continued. "I will only be able to thank you enough by making you endless oatmeal griddle cakes and training your children to be world class disposable-camera photographers." (Blake and Ryan share three children together: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.)

The model concluded her post by adding, "I love you! Wishing you every blessing."

