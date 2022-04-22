RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Gives Update on Her Spat With Kyle Richards Over Kathy Hilton

Watch : RHOBH EXCLUSIVE Trailer Debut: Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS!

Bad blood in Beverly Hills? Not for Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards.

E! News caught up with Garcelle at the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris on April 21 in Las Vegas—where she was showing her support for her longtime friend Lisa Vanderpump—and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about all of the off-screen drama currently playing out ahead of season 12, including her recent spats with castmates Kyle and Erika Jayne.

After seemingly being on good terms with Kyle, Garcelle inadvertently caused a riff during her April 13 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Asked by host Andy Cohen if she and Kathy Hilton are currently closer than Kathy and her sister Kyle, Garcelle responded: "Absolutely."

Kyle admitted to being upset by the comment during an Amazon Live stream the following day. So, Garcelle reached out "and apologized if I hurt her feelings," she told E! News. "I felt really bad."

Garcelle explained that she was simply trying to "bring it" to WWHL when she was participating in the Q&A game typical for the tea-spilling show.