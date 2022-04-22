Madeleine McCann Case: Suspect Identified 15 Years After Her Disappearance

Watch : Madeleine McCann: A Never-Ending Search 14 Years Later

A suspect has been identified in the 2007 case of missing toddler Madeleine McCann.

The Prosecutor's Office in Faro, Portugal, announced in a statement on April 21 that an individual has been made an official suspect by German authorities under the request of Portuguese officials, however, the suspect has not been named publicly and has not yet been charged.

Madeleine disappeared on May 3, 2007 while vacationing in the Algarve region of Portugal with her family. She was only 3 years old when she went missing from her bedroom as her parents—Kate and Gerry McCann—dined nearby with friends.

Authorities launched an international hunt for the toddler, but she was never found, and no one was ever charged for her disappearance.

Kate and Gerry—also parents to 17-year-old twins Sean and Amelie—were named suspects in 2007 by Portuguese police, but maintained their innocence in their daughter's disappearance. They were subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.