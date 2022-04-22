Where Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz Say Their Friendship Stands After He Hangs With Randall Emmett

Watch : Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett Talks Cheating Allegations

Who ordered a shot of awkward?

On April 21, several of the stars of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules attended the grand opening of boss Lisa Vanderpump's Vanderpump à Paris restaurant at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Among the guests were Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz, who remains good friends with Lala's ex, producer Randall Emmett. Though Lala and Tom were formerly friends, she recently said she dropped him over his ties to Randall.

Tom admitted to E! News that things between the two are, well, weird. "I love Lala. I have nothing but good things to say about her. So there's no hard feelings. I know she's going through a lot," he said. "So, I'm saying to give her some space. I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. It's kind of awkward. I don't really know what to say."

Tom said that Randall is his "buddy" and that the two play poker and pickleball together. Tom quickly added that he also has "a lot of respect for Lala."