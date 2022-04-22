Nicolas Cage Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3

Courtesy of Nicolas Cage

As he described on brother Marc Coppola's radio show, "She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada, and I haven't seen her for six months. We're really happy together and we're really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, 'Look, I wanna marry you,' and we got engaged on FaceTime."

He proposed with a black diamond ring and mailed the unique sparkler to Japan.

"Her favorite color is black, so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond," he explained. "I customized and personalized it and I actually sent it to her FedEx."