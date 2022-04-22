Queer Eye's Bobby Berk Shares the Eco-Friendly Items That Are Always in His Bag

We interviewed Bobby Berk because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand he is paid to endorese. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

On Earth Day and beyond, everyone can make a difference.

It's a reminder Queer Eye star Bobby Berk hopes to pass along to his followers hoping to be more eco-friendly when they go about their daily life.

"Being in the home and the building industry, the building industry is one of the most wasteful industries out there," Bobby told E! News. "We create a lot of waste, unfortunately, while building homes. So, I try to be as eco-conscious as possible in every other aspect of my life and make those choices that kind of counteract the industry that I'm in."

Bobby is teaming up with Sensodyne to introduce Nourish: a sustainable toothpaste that delivers on product efficacy. It's one of the many essentials he has in his sustainable toiletry bag. Keep reading to see more of his favorite items.