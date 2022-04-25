American Idol Taps “Evan Hansen” to Mentor Contestants

Ben Platt is headed for the wonderful world of American Idol!
The Dear Evan Hansen star "will be found" as a mentor during the show's Disney Night, E! News can exclusively reveal. The episode airs May 1 on ABC.
"Disney Night is always a special Idol live show, and we're so happy to have Ben serve as mentor," said the network. "He will be mentoring the contestants in the happiest place on earth, Disneyland, and we are confident he'll have tons of great advice for the finalists."
Platt became the youngest solo recipient of the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical in 2017 when he won for Dear Evan Hansen at the age of 23. He also starred in the film version of the musical in 2021. His other musical theater credits include The Book of Mormon and Caroline, or Change.
He released his second studio album Reverie in 2021.
Platt is no stranger to Disney, either. In 2020, he appeared on the ABC special The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II and performed a duet of "A Whole New World" alongside Idina Menzel.
Menzel herself once acted as the mentor during Disney Night, so perhaps she's passed along some pointers. Past Disney Night mentors include John Stamos and Rebel Wilson.
American Idol, currently in the midst of its landmark 20th season, has not been without a bit of turmoil. On April 11, 18-year-old contestant Kenedi Anderson announced she was leaving the show for "personal reasons."
In an Instagram post she wrote: "Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way."
Judge Lionel Richie said he was "heartbroken" by Anderson's decision in an April 20 interview with USA Today.
Watch Ben Platt guide the remaining crop of contestants when American Idol's Disney Night airs live May 1 at 8 p.m. on ABC.