American Idol Taps “Evan Hansen” to Mentor Contestants

Ben Platt is headed for the wonderful world of American Idol!

The Dear Evan Hansen star "will be found" as a mentor during the show's Disney Night, E! News can exclusively reveal. The episode airs May 1 on ABC.

The Tony winner will mentor the contestants from Disneyland while providing advice on everything from vocals to stage presence.

Platt became the youngest solo recipient of the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical in 2017 when he won for Dear Evan Hansen at the age of 23. He also starred in the film version of the musical in 2021. His other musical theater credits include The Book of Mormon and Caroline, or Change.

He released his second studio album Reverie in 2021.

Platt is no stranger to Disney, either. In 2020, he appeared on the ABC special The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II and performed a duet of "A Whole New World" alongside Idina Menzel.