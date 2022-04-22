Kris Jenner Testifies on Being Told About Blac Chyna's Alleged Death Threats to Kylie Jenner

Watch : Kardashians vs. Blac Chyna: DRAMA Behind $100 Million Lawsuit

Kris Jenner is taking the stand.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians appeared in court on April 21 amid Blac Chyna's defamation trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family. While testifying, Kris claimed that Kylie Jenner and Tyga—who dated on-and-off for about three years before breaking up in 2017—previously told her that Chyna had threatened to kill the Kylie Cosmetics mogul back in 2012.

The allegation came after Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, asked Kris if there was a time Chyna had allegedly threatened to kill Kylie. When Kris replied that she couldn't recall, the attorney presented the momager with a deposition taken years ago, during which Kris said that Kylie once told her she had been threatened by Chyna.

After reading the deposition, Kris told the court that she stands by what she said in it. However, the 66-year-old noted that she does not have any proof to back up the allegation and was repeating "what Tyga and Kylie told me" during the deposition.